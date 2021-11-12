Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 269,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,939 shares of company stock worth $2,074,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,843,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

