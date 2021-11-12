Relx (LON:REL) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,379.00

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,379 ($31.08) and last traded at GBX 2,372 ($30.99), with a volume of 191734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,363 ($30.87).

Several research firms recently weighed in on REL. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price objective on Relx in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,281.64 ($29.81).

Get Relx alerts:

The company has a market cap of £45.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,208.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,054.17.

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

About Relx (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.