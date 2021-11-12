Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 17,340 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in POSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in POSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in POSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 9.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 14.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get POSCO alerts:

Shares of PKX stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. POSCO has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.