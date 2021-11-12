Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,875 shares of company stock worth $12,617,247. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

CFR stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $139.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

