Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,233 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pulmatrix worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 198,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 303,286 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 309.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. Pulmatrix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 213.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

