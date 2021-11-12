Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 165,600 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Lithium Americas worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 111.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

