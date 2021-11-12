Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 960,275 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 960,275 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BCE by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

BCE stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.7047 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

