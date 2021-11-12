renDOGE (RENDOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45,582.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $771,859.09 and approximately $45,582.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 63,940,792.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,855.42 or 0.75455011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00071116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00071686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00098510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,318.54 or 1.01412885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,550.85 or 0.07175452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

