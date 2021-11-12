Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RPTX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 174,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.31. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $244,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,416 shares of company stock worth $2,261,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Repare Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,112 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Repare Therapeutics worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

