Replimune Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Wedbush also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.37. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05).

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,694. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

