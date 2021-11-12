Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Director Tomago Collins Sells 2,000 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.28. 945,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
