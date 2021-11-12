Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Director Tomago Collins Sells 2,000 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.28. 945,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

