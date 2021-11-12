Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Citigroup Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average is $71.63. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

