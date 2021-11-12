Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Freshpet, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

Freshpet stock opened at $120.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.35. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $119.30 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $1,492,702. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,234,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,143,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,975,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.