Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.29). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EVAX opened at $6.19 on Friday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

