Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.41.

TSE OR opened at C$16.71 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 214.23.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

