Research Analysts Set Expectations for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) – Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

