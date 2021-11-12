Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Exact Sciences (EXAS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) recently:

11/3/2021 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Exact Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

11/3/2021 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $145.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $144.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Exact Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Exact Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exact Sciences has underperformed its industry in the past three months. The company exited the second quarter of 2021 with net loss wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The widening of quarterly operating and net loss compared to the year-ago period is concerning. Revenues from the COVID-19 tests conducted during the quarter declined year over year. Further, Screening revenues registered a onetime downward adjustment of $12 million. The company also incurred significant operating loss on escalating costs and expenses. On a positive note, Exact Sciences reported better-than-expected revenues in the second quarter. Robust total revenue growth during the quarter, despite the pandemic-led headwinds, is impressive. The company’s legacy Screening business saw a significant improvement in revenues on Cologuard volume growth.”

Exact Sciences stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Exact Sciences by 12.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

