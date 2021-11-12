Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.
Shares of RSSS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. 29,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Research Solutions has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 million, a P/E ratio of -259.00 and a beta of 0.38.
RSSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.
Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.