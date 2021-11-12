Restore (LON:RST) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 615 ($8.04) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday.

Restore stock opened at GBX 492.70 ($6.44) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 490 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 446.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Restore has a one year low of GBX 286.15 ($3.74) and a one year high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The stock has a market cap of £673.39 million and a PE ratio of 92.41.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

