Reviewing CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 15.72% 27.87% 20.00% MGT Capital Investments -284.88% -326.69% -94.47%

78.6% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarGurus and MGT Capital Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $551.45 million 8.26 $77.55 million $0.93 41.72 MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 12.76 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Volatility & Risk

CarGurus has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CarGurus and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 2 7 0 2.78 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarGurus currently has a consensus target price of $42.11, suggesting a potential upside of 8.53%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

CarGurus beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

