Reviewing Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Triangle Petroleum and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Natural Resources 0 3 12 0 2.80

Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.40%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Canadian Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 3.76 -$324.73 million $3.94 10.59

Triangle Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canadian Natural Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources 21.13% 14.56% 6.56%

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triangle Petroleum Company Profile

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses in maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment comprises operations in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

