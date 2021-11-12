RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $732.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

RH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $635.66. 332,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,752. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a twelve month low of $394.36 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.67.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $15,310,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

