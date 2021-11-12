RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of RNG opened at $269.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.37. RingCentral has a one year low of $207.53 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.03 and a beta of 0.70.

RNG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.90.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total value of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $949,182.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 191,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,243,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,873,646. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

