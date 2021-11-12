Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,062.50 ($66.14).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,573.50 ($59.75) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,398.50 ($57.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,863.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,596.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

