Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. TD Securities currently has C$68.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RBA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the stock a market perfom rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$75.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$88.42 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$64.17 and a 52 week high of C$94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.