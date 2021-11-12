Robert Millner Purchases 50,000 Shares of New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Stock

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) insider Robert Millner acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.41 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,450.00 ($86,035.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, October 24th. New Hope’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.37%.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

