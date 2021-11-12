Robert W. Baird Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $120.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised shares of Trex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $128.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $134.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trex will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

