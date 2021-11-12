Roger L. Smith Sells 141,184 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) CFO Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $272,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.14.
Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on URG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.
