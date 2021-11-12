Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.56.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $48.36 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.