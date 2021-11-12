Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 103,224 shares.The stock last traded at $269.69 and had previously closed at $269.55.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.39 and its 200 day moving average is $197.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $412,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rogers by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rogers by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

