Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $894.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report $894.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $896.47 million and the lowest is $892.50 million. Roku reported sales of $649.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.21.

Roku stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,766. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.94. Roku has a 52 week low of $220.60 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,951 shares of company stock valued at $170,431,867 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 4,118.3% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 69,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,534,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 61.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

