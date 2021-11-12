Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,817 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,817 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $443,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $156.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.17 and a 12 month high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Alamo Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alamo Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

