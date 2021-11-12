Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 296,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,783. Root has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Root stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Root worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROOT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

