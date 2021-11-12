Rosenblatt Securities Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $322.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $352.00 to $322.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.85.

Shares of PYPL opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 1-year low of $183.54 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in PayPal by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 35.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $2,177,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.0% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

