Roth Capital Increases Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $110.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLNT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.07.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $90.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.45 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $64.86 and a one year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 21.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,653,000 after purchasing an additional 97,455 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 83.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after purchasing an additional 184,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 19.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 313,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

