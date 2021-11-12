Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €107.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €93.73 ($110.27).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €76.94 ($90.52) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €78.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

