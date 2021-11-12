Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 260

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWG. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 281.25 ($3.67).

NWG stock opened at GBX 219.10 ($2.86) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 141.46 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($164,994.38).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

