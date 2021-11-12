Royal Bank of Canada Increases Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target to $154.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Get Masonite International alerts:

NYSE DOOR opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $83.01 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.34. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Masonite International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.