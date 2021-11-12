Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,065 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,100,000. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,830,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,328,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $76,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LXP shares. KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:LXP opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.43%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

