Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target to $23.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of TRHC opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 70,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $978,842.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,118,950.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,750 shares of company stock worth $3,494,695. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

