Royal Bank of Canada Lowers TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$157.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMXXF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.71.

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.76.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

