Royal Bank of Canada Raises EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $207.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $177.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.90.

NYSE EGP opened at $201.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $130.93 and a 52 week high of $202.16.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

