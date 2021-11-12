Royal Bank of Canada Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$61.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.72.

TSE:ENB opened at C$52.62 on Monday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$37.33 and a 1 year high of C$54.00. The stock has a market cap of C$106.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.73%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

