Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$72.00 Price Target for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.47.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$62.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.12. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$51.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.14%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown bought 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at C$133,501.50. Insiders have sold a total of 11,465 shares of company stock worth $712,789 in the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

