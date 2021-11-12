Royal Bank of Canada Sells 28,184 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 180,998 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 81,841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

