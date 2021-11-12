Royal Bank of Canada Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INE. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.38.

Shares of INE remained flat at $C$19.46 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 88,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.85. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

