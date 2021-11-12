Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROYMY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Mail from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price objective on shares of Royal Mail and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.74.

ROYMY stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

