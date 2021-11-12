Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 618.88 ($8.09).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 804 ($10.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 433.10 ($5.66) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 268.40 ($3.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 457.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 926.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.