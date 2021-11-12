Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Issues Earnings Results

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. 87,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,198. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $53.23.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Royalty Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 8.37% of Royalty Pharma worth $2,082,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.