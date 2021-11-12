Rupiah Token (IDRT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.20 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and $553,510.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00052820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00225991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00089616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,878,997,094 coins. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

